The California State University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to expand the system’s grant offerings to go beyond the cost of tuition and help students with the overall cost of attendance, EdSource reported.

In addition to the aid provided by the existing State University Grant, the system will allocate stipends of up to $5,000 to help students cover expenses such as food, housing and transportation.

“The fact is tuition as the price of admission is not what keeps students away from CSU,” Trustee Julia Lopez told EdSource. “It’s other costs.”

The expansion will be funded by the approximately $280 million the system plans to accrue over the next five years by setting aside a third of the revenue collected from a 6 percent tuition hike that went into effect last fall.

Although about 87 percent of California State students have their tuition fully or partially covered by financial aid, nearly 40 percent rely on loans to make up the difference between the aid and the overall cost of attendance.

