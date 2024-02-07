Students at Northwestern University are facing criminal charges in connection to a newspaper they created to parody The Daily Northwestern, the university’s independent student newspaper, The Intercept reported Monday.

The parody front page, titled The Northwestern Daily, was placed over the covers of “hundreds” of copies of the real student paper on Oct. 23, according to an article in The Daily Northwestern days later. It included a headline that criticized the university for being “complicit in genocide of Palestinians,” alongside a fake ad for Birthright Israel, an organization that takes young people with Jewish heritage on trips to Israel.

The parent company of The Daily Northwestern, Students Publishing Company, reported the fake front page to law enforcement. Now the two students who produced the parody, both of whom are Black, have been charged with theft of advertising services. The obscure statute, which was originally created to dissuade the Ku Klux Klan from distributing recruitment materials in newspapers, comes with a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The charges have caused outrage around campus. More than 6,000 individuals have signed a petition decrying the Northwestern University police department’s handling of the situation; even The Daily Northwestern’s editorial board has called on its publishers to ask for the case to be dropped.