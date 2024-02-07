You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Students at Northwestern University are facing criminal charges in connection to a newspaper they created to parody The Daily Northwestern, the university’s independent student newspaper, The Intercept reported Monday.

The parody front page, titled The Northwestern Daily, was placed over the covers of “hundreds” of copies of the real student paper on Oct. 23, according to an article in The Daily Northwestern days later. It included a headline that criticized the university for being “complicit in genocide of Palestinians,” alongside a fake ad for Birthright Israel, an organization that takes young people with Jewish heritage on trips to Israel.

The parent company of The Daily Northwestern, Students Publishing Company, reported the fake front page to law enforcement. Now the two students who produced the parody, both of whom are Black, have been charged with theft of advertising services. The obscure statute, which was originally created to dissuade the Ku Klux Klan from distributing recruitment materials in newspapers, comes with a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The charges have caused outrage around campus. More than 6,000 individuals have signed a petition decrying the Northwestern University police department’s handling of the situation; even The Daily Northwestern’s editorial board has called on its publishers to ask for the case to be dropped.

Most Popular

Next Story

A aerial shot of UC Santa Cruz's campus next to a headshot image of Jody Greene
Student Success Academic Life
Listen: Improving Student Success in the Classroom

Jody Greene, associate campus provost for academic success at the University of California, Santa Cruz, discusses the

Written By

Johanna Alonso

Found In

Free Speech

More from Quick Takes

Three students with heavy green packs walk past the facade of the U.S. Military Academy
Quick Takes
Supreme Court Passes on West Point Affirmative Action Case
Light-skinned woman with dark hair at a podium in front of U.S. flag
Quick Takes
New York State Launches Direct Admission Plan
webpage with the word FAFSA
Quick Takes
FAFSA Now Open Full-Time After Rocky Launch