The former president of Seton Hall University claimed in a lawsuit this week that the university and some of its regents retaliated against him for accusing board members of covering up alleged misbehavior by the board’s former chairman, NJ.com reported.

Joseph R. Nyre resigned suddenly last summer after less than four years as the Roman Catholic university’s president. His 63-page legal complaint, filed in New Jersey Superior Court, alleges that regents failed to adequately investigate charges of sexual harassment and gender discrimination made against Kevin H. Marino, a prominent criminal lawyer and chair of the Board of Regents until last summer. The lawsuit seeks damages for Nyre and his wife, one of the reported victims of harassment, and reinstatement for what he asserts was “constructive discharge.”

Seton Hall said in a statement, “The claims in this filing are completely without merit, and we intend to vigorously contest them. Beyond this, we will not be commenting on this matter.”

The lawsuit does not name Marino as a defendant. But his lawyer, Christopher Porrino, said in a statement that his client “categorically denies the false and defamatory allegations against him in the Nyres’ lawsuit against the university and several of its board members. He will seek full legal redress against the Nyres in the appropriate forum after their frivolous and disgraceful lawsuit has been dismissed.”

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus with headshots of Associate Professor Ronit Freeman and Professor Nadia Yaqub
Faculty Issues Academic Freedom
Campus Vote on Antisemitism Resolution Is Microcosm of National Debate

Someone called Oct. 7 "a beautiful day" at a University of North Carolina event.

Doug Lederman

Trustees & Regents

