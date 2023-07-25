You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Seton Hall University president Joseph Nyre is stepping down. He announced the surprise move in a message to the campus community on Monday morning, according to The Asbury Park Press.

The newspaper noted that his departure follows a standoff with the university’s Board of Regents over an incident at the Seton Hall Law School in which employees embezzled nearly $1 million. Nyre reportedly pushed for more oversight of the law school following the scandal, which some regents resisted. The clash over the law school’s autonomy became irreconcilable, leading to Nyre’s resignation, the newspaper reported.

Nyre was hired to lead Seton Hall in 2019 after an eight-year stint as president of Iona University, another Roman Catholic institution in New York. His contract was set to run through 2024. Nyre will reportedly take a sabbatical before relinquishing the role.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

His departure comes during a tumultuous time for college leaders. Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigned as president of Stanford University last week amid a research misconduct probe that ultimately cleared him of wrongdoing but found he “failed to decisively and forthrightly correct mistakes in the scientific record” related to his past work.

Kathy Banks, president of Texas A&M University, abruptly retired last week amid ongoing controversy over the botched hiring process of a Black journalism professor who claimed her contract offer was amended over criticism of her work on diversity, equity and inclusion issues.