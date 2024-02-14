You have /5 articles left.
The national office of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity has suspended the University of Michigan’s chapter following an alleged hazing incident that was captured on video, MLive reported.

The organization, which calls itself “the Jewish fraternity,” ordered the Ann Arbor campus last week to “cease and desist all chapter activities.” 

WWJ reported that the alleged hazing involved a group of pledges, who were sitting on the ground, being hit and kicked by fraternity members.

Michigan spokesperson Colleen Mastony said the university is investigating the incident.

“The University of Michigan condemns hazing practices and supports the use of strong responsive action, including notification to chapter headquarters, university sanctions and possible legal action,” Mastony said in a statement.

Jonathan Pierce, a spokesman for the national Alpha Epsilon Pi organization, told MLive that the fraternity “does not condone hazing in any way, shape or form … Despite our best efforts to educate our undergraduates, it appears that these men decided to take on this aberrant behavior.”

A magnifying glass above the word "sociology."
Opinion
Views
Sociology: Practically Constitutional!

Florida’s move to marginalize sociology is shortsighted, Jerry A. Jacobs writes.

