A student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs was arrested Monday in the shooting deaths of a fellow student and another person in a dorm room at the university on Friday, NBC News reported.

Police issued a warrant late Friday for the arrest of 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan, of Detroit, and took him into custody in Colorado Springs early Monday morning. He was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, according to NBC.

The victims, who were found dead early Friday after police responded to reports of gunshots in a dorm, were identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp, a student at UC Colorado Springs, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery, who did not attend the university.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown of the campus, but authorities believe there is no further danger to the community.

“Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” police said in a statement.