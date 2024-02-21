You have /5 articles left.
The Virginia Military Institute has penalized several alumni for harvesting the contact information of 6,000 VMI graduates, which they used to solicit donations for a private fund unaffiliated with the institute. The alumni had asked to go through the VMI Alumni Association but were denied, Cardinal News reported.

One of the alumni, Bob Morris, was expelled, while four others received 10-year suspensions, barring them from attending alumni events, though they are still permitted to come to campus.

Morris has railed against diversity, equity and inclusion practices at VMI and helped relaunch a campus newspaper, The Cadet, that has battled administrators over the direction of the institution. The suspended alumni had reportedly been soliciting donations to help fund the paper, which some recipients mistakenly thought came from the official VMI Alumni Agencies.

