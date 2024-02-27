You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

What would postsecondary education look like in a world where true lifelong learning—people engaging in education or training at many points throughout their lives—was the norm?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, features a conversation with Mauro F. Guillén, the William H. Wurster Professor of Multinational Management at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and author of The Perennials: The Megatrends Creating a Post-Generational Society (Macmillan, 2023).

The book isn’t about higher education; it explores cross-cutting trends—people living longer and healthier lives, and technological changes that shorten the half-life of our knowledge and skills—that promise to blur the “stages” (play, schooling, work and retirement) into which most of us have historically divided our lives.

Most Popular

In the conversation, Guillén discusses the implications of these shifts for institutions and learners and what it would take for colleges and universities to truly operate as providers of lifelong learning for people in a society where one’s chronological age becomes less meaningful and work and learning blend throughout our lives.

Listen to this episode here, and learn more about The Key here.

Next Story

The front of a Virginia high school with an abstract scultpure
Admissions Traditional-Age
Waiting for a ‘Last Word’ on Affirmative Action

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case against a magnet school’s diversity-focused admission policies.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Adult & Post-Traditional

More from Quick Takes

A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores
The Maryland state flag flies next to the state Capitol building and a lamppost
Quick Takes
Maryland House Passes Legacy Ban