You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Misty Reinhardt, director of product management at Scribbles Software.
In the conversation with host Rodney Murray, Reinhardt discusses how the company’s cloud-based system helps educational institutions streamline student records.
Listen to the episode here, and find out more about The Pulse here.
Most Popular
Want articles like this sent straight to your inbox?Subscribe to a Newsletter