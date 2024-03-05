You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

More than 3,000 nontenured or non-tenure-track academic employees at Harvard University have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to seek recognition of their effort to unionize with the United Auto Workers.

The union, known as Harvard Academic Workers, would include postdocs, lecturers, teaching assistants, fellows and others in all but a handful of units at the university.

“Right now, the administration unilaterally determines the terms of our employment,” the group said in a statement on its website. “We are building this union to negotiate with them over pay, benefits, time off, and other forms of support.”

Most Popular

Harvard's media relations office did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday afternoon.

Next Story

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stands at a podium. A blurred-out image of the White House seal is in the background.
Government Student Aid Policy
U.S. Wants to Let States Enforce Their Own Regulations for Online Education

As the Biden administration eyes regulatory changes aimed at improving consumer protections for students, institution

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Labor & Unionization

More from Quick Takes

A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores
The Maryland state flag flies next to the state Capitol building and a lamppost
Quick Takes
Maryland House Passes Legacy Ban