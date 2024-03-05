You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

More than 3,000 nontenured or non-tenure-track academic employees at Harvard University have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to seek recognition of their effort to unionize with the United Auto Workers.

The union, known as Harvard Academic Workers, would include postdocs, lecturers, teaching assistants, fellows and others in all but a handful of units at the university.

“Right now, the administration unilaterally determines the terms of our employment,” the group said in a statement on its website. “We are building this union to negotiate with them over pay, benefits, time off, and other forms of support.”

Harvard's media relations office did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday afternoon.