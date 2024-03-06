You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Harvard University turned over 1,500 pages of documents Monday to the House Education and Workforce Committee to comply with a subpoena issued last month as part of the panel’s antisemitism investigation—a response that’s been deemed unsatisfactory.

North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx, the Republican chairwoman of the committee, said in a statement Tuesday that Harvard’s “actions to date are shameful” and that the university has failed to comply with the subpoena in good faith. The committee is investigating how Harvard and other universities responded to a recent rise in antisemitic incidents on campus. Harvard is the first to be subpoenaed.

“I don’t know if it’s arrogance, ineptness or indifference that’s guiding Harvard,” Foxx said. “Heavy redactions throughout the production made several documents useless. The committee is weighing an appropriate response to Harvard’s malfeasance.”

The documents include a summary of Harvard’s actions to address campus antisemitism, according to a university statement. The committee had sought documents and communications about antisemitic incidents since January 2021, records related to disciplinary actions related to antisemitism, and all meeting minutes for Harvard’s governing boards from the last three years, among other items.

Harvard officials have said the subpoena was unwarranted but that they would continue to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. University officials said they’ve provided nearly 4,900 pages to the committee since January.

“Harvard denounced antisemitism on our campus and has made clear that the university will continue to take actions to combat antisemitism in any form,” a Harvard spokesperson said. “Harvard continues to respond, in good faith, to the House Education and Workforce Committee’s inquiry into efforts to combat antisemitism.”