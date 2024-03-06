You have /5 articles left.
Voices of Student Success, a six-episode series focused on student retention, engagement and graduation in higher education, takes over this week’s episode of the Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast.

In this episode, host Ashley Mowreader talks with accounting professor Patty Goedl from the University of Cincinnati at Clermont about her OER e-textbook, which she wrote and developed to promote affordability in her managerial accounting course. Listen to the episode here and learn more about The Key here.

dartmouth basketball players posing with union rep
Students Athletics
Dartmouth Men’s Basketball Players Vote to Unionize

Vote could contribute to undermining of amateur model in college athletics.

