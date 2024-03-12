You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI), an organization that promotes dialogue and inclusive environments in higher education, has launched a Leadership Institute to help college presidents and senior administrators improve free expression, inclusion and belonging on their campuses.

The initiative was created because “the need to improve discourse on campuses is more critical than ever,” at time when public trust in higher education institutions is “at an all-time low” and Americans are politically divided, according to an announcement about the new institute.

“As ideological divisions deepen, colleges find themselves needing to navigate an increasingly fraught political landscape,” Caroline Mehl, co-founder and executive director of CDI, said in the announcement. “College presidents have to redefine their role and the role of higher education to stay above the fray and maintain—or even rebuild—a campus characterized by healthy discourse.”

The leadership institute represents a new partnership between CDI and Credo, a higher education consulting firm. The institute is scheduled to begin in the fall with a 3-day, in-person summit in Washington, D.C. from October 8 to 11, followed by an 18-month “virtual professional learning community.” More information can be found here.