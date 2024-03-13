You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

New Mexico State University identified five finalists for its open presidency last month. But on Monday, the NMSU Board of Regents rejected all five candidates, prompting a do-over on a process that has been ongoing for nearly a year, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

“After careful consideration, I do not believe that any of the current finalists fully meet the needs of New Mexico State University at this critical juncture,” Board Chair Ammu Devasthali said in a statement at Monday’s meeting. “Finding the right leader is paramount. While the presented candidates possess impressive qualifications and are assets to their respective institutions, we have yet to see the next leader of our university.”

The university has been without a permanent president since April.

All five candidates for the job visited New Mexico State’s Las Cruces campus in recent weeks as part of the search process and participated in forums with students, employees and others.

Now the search will begin anew.