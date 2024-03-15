You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Kentucky Attorney General issued an opinion on Thursday stating that some higher education diversity, equity and inclusion practices violate the U.S. Constitution and the Civil Rights Act, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Specifically, Attorney General Russell Coleman, a Republican in his first term, deemed it unconstitutional for the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to use the number of degrees conferred to minority students as a metric for evaluating and allocating funding to public universities. In the opinion, Coleman extensively cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision prohibiting affirmative action in admissions.

Coleman’s opinion is not tied to a specific case and thus will have no direct ramifications on university operations. Jennifer Decker, a Republican state legislator who is sponsoring anti-DEI legislation, requested the opinion.

Most Popular

It follows the state senate’s passage of an anti-DEI bill last month.

Next Story

President Biden standing at a podium with Education Secretary Miguel Cardo on his left.na
Government
Biden Administration Wants Accreditors to Set Benchmarks For Student Outcomes

Advocates have argued for years that accreditors aren’t doing enough to ensure that students get the education they'r

Written By

Johanna Alonso

More from Quick Takes

A colorful painting abstractly depicting a shipwreck.
Quick Takes
Seattle University Launches Art Museum With Donated Collection
A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores