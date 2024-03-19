You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

BlindTiger, a lesser-known social media app with anonymous posting, is taking fire from a Maine college president after reports of anti-Semitism, misogyny and anti-Arab messages in the app.

Garry Jenkins, president of Bates College, penned a letter to the college’s student newspaper calling for students to delete BlindTiger.

“It affects student mental health, it’s scarring our peers, it undermines a sense of belonging for those targeted, it’s even causing students to leave our community,” Jenkins said in the letter published earlier this month.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“While BlindTiger is a third-party platform that Bates has no control over, some members of our community are using it to inflict harm here,” he said. “I hear that Bates’ culture of warmth and genuine curiosity about and care for others are what drew you here … But much of the commentary on BlindTiger doesn’t (or shouldn’t) make any of us proud.”

BlindTiger became popular at Bates in 2020, The Bates Student reported, and the app has spawned several student think pieces, including “Why is Blind Tiger So Popular at Bates?” and “Does Blind Tiger Encourage Bullying?”

The app ’s developer is Dante Delgado, according to the Apple app store and Delgado ’s LinkedIn page. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to allowing anonymous posting, students can use the app to rate dorms, clubs and services from their university, along with promoting events.

While Jenkins acknowledged most students challenge the alleged hateful posts when they occur, he said the damage is still done.

BlindTiger is one of several anonymous social media apps causing campus strife in recent years. The University of North Carolina announced a ban on several of them last month, including YikYak, Sidechat and Fizz.

Jenkins has not called for a ban and has said students do not need to delete the BlindTiger app if they change their behavior. He called for the civility and respect expected during in-person interactions.

“We have a problem right now,” Jenkins said. “But it is one well within our power to fix.”