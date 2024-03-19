You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

More than a dozen former and current college athletes recently sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The lawsuit accused the NCAA of violating their Title IX rights by allowing University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, to participate in the 2022 national championships, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta last week, argues that the NCAA’s transgender eligibility policies, revised in 2022 to align with national sports governing bodies, “adversely impact female athletes in violation of Title IX.” It seeks to prevent the NCAA from applying these policies at upcoming events in Georgia. A third phase of the revised policies is expected to be implemented in the 2024–25 academic year and adds national and international governing body standards to the NCAA rules.

The suit also names the University System of Georgia as a defendant because the 2022 championships took place at Georgia Tech.

Thomas was the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title in any sport. She won the 500-yard freestyle in 2022 and reached the finals in two other events, the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. She previously competed for the Penn men’s team before her transition.

One plaintiff, former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, tied with Thomas for fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle, but Thomas got the fifth place trophy, Fox 5 reported. The plaintiffs also include volleyball players and track athletes.

“College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships,” the NCAA said in a statement.