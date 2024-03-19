You have /5 articles left.
Today on the Academic Minute: Shuang-Ye Wu, professor and chair of the department of geology and environmental geosciences at the University of Dayton, explains why global warming has contributed to a record number of weather and climate disasters. And if you missed Monday’s episode on sound baths and how they can improve health, please listen here. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

A graphic with the heading 16/100 featuring 100 stick people, 16 of which are blue while the rest are grey, depicting the concept of 16 percent of people.
Opinion
Views
A Not-So-Sweet 16 Percent

We haven’t moved the dial on transfer student success, Eileen L. Strempel and Stephen J. Handel write.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

