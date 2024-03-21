Amelia Parnell has been named the new president of NASPA, a national association for student affairs administrators, the organization announced on Wednesday. Parnell, who joined NASPA in 2015 and currently serves as the association’s vice president for research and policy and joined NASPA in 2015, will step into the role on July 1. She will succeed Kevin Kruger, NASPA’s president for the past 12 years.

Parnell’s achievements over her tenure at NASPA include securing over $22 million in grant funding, serving on the boards for two higher education nonprofits and leading an extensive investigation into the future of student affairs.

“Dr. Parnell is poised to lead NASPA as an impactful driver of change in higher education,” said Chicora Martin, past chair of the NASPA board of directors and vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Agnes Scott College, in the announcement. “Anna Gonzalez, the current NASPA board chair, and I have no doubt that she will continue to build on Kevin’s successes […] while at the same time charting a new course to meet the many challenges we know lie ahead for colleges and universities. Her experience, her national profile, and her collegial leadership style have prepared her well for success in this role and on behalf of the board, we look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Inside Higher Ed featured Parnell in an episode of The Key podcast about her 2021 book, You Are a Data Person: Strategies for Using Analytics on Campus.