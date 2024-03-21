You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

LaGuardia Community College has been awarded a $116.2 million grant to develop a state-of-the art workforce training center, the New York City institution announced Wednesday.

The gift comes from the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, led by philanthropist Alex Cohen, who owns the New York Mets. It is the largest donation ever made to a U.S. community college, and the biggest awarded to a City University of New York institution in the history of the 25-college system.

The 160,000-square-foot Cohen Career Collective, slated for completion in 2029, will offer education and training programs that can culminate in associate degrees, certificates and other credentials in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, hospitality and film. The center will also provide student support services, including career advising, interview preparation and child care.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“I wanted to create a place where students have access to high-quality programs and facilities and can learn the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Alex Cohen said in a statement. “Our goal is to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We are proud to create the Cohen Career Collective and are committed to our neighbors here in Queens.”

Since its creation in 2001, her foundation has donated more than $1.2 billion to nonprofit organizations, including $185 million focused on recipients in Queens.