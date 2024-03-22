You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Eastern Gateway Community College, which has struggled financially over the last year, is set to begin dissolving in June unless it receives enough funding.

EGCC trustees decided at a Wednesday meeting that unless the community college is able to obtain “sufficient” funding by May 31, it would begin the process of folding on June 30.

EGCC trustees decide on the dissolution.

The decision follows a registration pause last month across its two Ohio campuses amid the ongoing financial struggles. In January, federal, state and local law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant following concerns about the college’s “financial irregularity.”

Late Thursday, the fully online Western Governors University announced a $3,000 scholarship for EGCC students who transfer to WGU because of a closure.

EGCC’s financial problems surged in 2023 after EGCC was forced to close its controversial “free” online college program. The program, aimed at labor union members, had doubled EGCC’s enrollment to 40,000 students.

Earlier this month, EGCC received a lifeline of $6 million from the state to try and turn its financial situation around and keep operations going through the spring.

However, on March 8, the Ohio Department of Higher Education placed Eastern Gateway on fiscal watch, according to The Business Journal in Youngstown.

In addition to the announcement on the college’s imminent closure, the trustees also said they are voluntarily resigning from the Higher Learning Commission accreditation, effective Nov. 1.