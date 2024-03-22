You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Doug Berry, dean of liberal arts and sciences in the Maricopa County Community College District, in Arizona, has been selected as provost at Yavapai College, also in Arizona.

Jim Carlson, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives and external affairs at Northshore Technical Community College, in Louisiana, has been appointed as acting/interim chancellor there.

Kathy Franken, interim president and chief financial officer at Upper Iowa University, has been named president on a permanent basis.

Most Popular

Sarah Frey, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at the University of California, Merced, has been appointed as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Nevada State University.

Matt Seimears, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Oregon University, has been selected as president of Lower Columbia College, in Washington.

Marcus L. Thompson, deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, has been chosen as president of Jackson State University, in Mississippi.

Mark A. Welsh III, interim president of Texas A&M University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Next Story

Desktop with computer, iphone, magnifying glass, and clipboard with pen and blank paper
Opinion
Career Advice
The Purpose and Value of Positionality Statements

Tracy Peña and Jessica O’Brien suggest five reasons to include them in your writings, as well as some potential pitfa

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

A colorful painting abstractly depicting a shipwreck.
Quick Takes
Seattle University Launches Art Museum With Donated Collection
A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores