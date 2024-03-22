You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Doug Berry, dean of liberal arts and sciences in the Maricopa County Community College District, in Arizona, has been selected as provost at Yavapai College, also in Arizona.

Jim Carlson, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives and external affairs at Northshore Technical Community College, in Louisiana, has been appointed as acting/interim chancellor there.

Kathy Franken, interim president and chief financial officer at Upper Iowa University, has been named president on a permanent basis.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Sarah Frey, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at the University of California, Merced, has been appointed as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Nevada State University.

Matt Seimears, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Oregon University, has been selected as president of Lower Columbia College, in Washington.

Marcus L. Thompson, deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, has been chosen as president of Jackson State University, in Mississippi.

Mark A. Welsh III, interim president of Texas A&M University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.