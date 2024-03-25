You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

When Yale University upset Auburn Friday night in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Bulldogs’ victory was trumpeted by an unlikely group: the University of Idaho marching band, which stepped in to support the Ivy League champions after learning the Yale marching band couldn’t make the cross-country trip to Spokane.

“We got a call from our athletics department around Sunday saying, ‘Hey, Yale’s band couldn’t make it. Would the University of Idaho Vandal band like to step in?’” Idaho band director Spencer Martin told KXLY.com. “And it just worked out to where we could come up and play.”

After all, their home team—a tournament host—hadn't made the cut.

Calling themselves the “Vandogs,” the Vandal marching band donned Yale apparel and even learned the Yale fight song.

“For the University of Idaho … to come here and be able to play our fight song to the best of their ability—it was a very gracious thing they did, and we appreciate it,” Yale center Danny Wolf told ESPN.

The Vandogs stuck with their adopted team for its second game against San Diego State Sunday night. The Bulldogs lost 85 to 57.

But they had a good ride, and made some new friends in the process.

“It was awesome watching them play,” Idaho saxophonist Cody Barrick told ESPN after Yale’s victory over Auburn. “We were right on our feet with everyone else at the end there cheering them on for sure.”