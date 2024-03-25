You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

When Yale University upset Auburn Friday night in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Bulldogs’ victory was trumpeted by an unlikely group: the University of Idaho marching band, which stepped in to support the Ivy League champions after learning the Yale marching band couldn’t make the cross-country trip to Spokane.

“We got a call from our athletics department around Sunday saying, ‘Hey, Yale’s band couldn’t make it. Would the University of Idaho Vandal band like to step in?’” Idaho band director Spencer Martin told KXLY.com. “And it just worked out to where we could come up and play.”

After all, their home team—a tournament host—hadn't made the cut.

Most Popular

Calling themselves the “Vandogs,” the Vandal marching band donned Yale apparel and even learned the Yale fight song.

“For the University of Idaho … to come here and be able to play our fight song to the best of their ability—it was a very gracious thing they did, and we appreciate it,” Yale center Danny Wolf told ESPN.

The Vandogs stuck with their adopted team for its second game against San Diego State Sunday night. The Bulldogs lost 85 to 57.

But they had a good ride, and made some new friends in the process.

“It was awesome watching them play,” Idaho saxophonist Cody Barrick told ESPN after Yale’s victory over Auburn. “We were right on our feet with everyone else at the end there cheering them on for sure.”

Next Story

A professor reviews an assignment with a student at his desk
Student Success Academic Life
Academic Success Tip: Guiding Students Through Meaningful Feedback

Faculty members can improve student learning through effective and helpful communication about coursework and assessm

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

More from Quick Takes

A colorful painting abstractly depicting a shipwreck.
Quick Takes
Seattle University Launches Art Museum With Donated Collection
A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores