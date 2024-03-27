You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A white professor recently won $750,000 in a lawsuit against Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis after accusing the historically Black institution of discrimination based on race and sex, the River Front Times reported.

Beverly Buck Brennan, who taught speech and theater at the university from 1993 to 2017, alleged that after a new dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and a new provost for academic affairs came to the university in 2010, her job shifted. She claimed budgets for her classes were cut, her courses were offered less frequently and in worse areas of campus, the dean repeatedly yelled at her and other women and her concerns about these workplace conditions were ignored.

Attorneys representing the university argued that Brennan had been offered promotions during that period, including a role as humanities department chair in 2016, and she hadn’t complained of a hostile work environment or discrimination to a counselor she was seeing for anxiety, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“This case is not about race or gender,” Nick Lamb, an attorney for the university, said during closing arguments of the five-day trial. “Period.”

The Dispatch noted that at least a dozen people have sued Harris-Stowe State University since 2012, including Beverly Wilkins, a white former professor, who won about $5 million in 2017 after she claimed the university passed her over for promotions and then fired her because she was white.

Brennan said she would donate proceeds from her lawsuit to the university’s theater department.