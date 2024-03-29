You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Buffalo State University has rescinded an offer to presidential hire Chance Glenn amid an apparent controversy over a grant application at another institution, The Buffalo News reported.

Glenn had been set to start in July at Buffalo State, which is part of the State University of New York system. But faculty questions at his home institution, the University of Houston-Victoria, where Glenn serves as provost, appear to have raised concerns, the newspaper noted.

UHV faculty members noted discrepancies in Glenn’s application for a $272,800 National Science Foundation grant for his research company, Morningbird Media Corporation. They accused Glenn of misrepresenting his role with the company and running afoul of UHV’s conflict of interest policies. In the application, he cited himself as the research company’s principal investigator—who must be a full-time employee, in keeping with NSF rules—but UHV policies limit the hours full-time employees can work outside the university. The grant was later amended to name Glenn’s daughter as the principal investigator, though she was not cited on the original application, the Victoria Advocate reported.

UHV faculty also questioned Glenn’s use of university resources in conducting company research.

While Victoria officials told The Buffalo News that all compliance concerns had been resolved, the newspaper reported that the questions prompted SUNY to open its own investigation. SUNY officials did not specify what the investigation turned up or its reason for pulling the offer, simply stating: “The appointment of Dr. Chance Glenn has been rescinded.”

Interim President, Bonita Durand, who stepped into the role last summer after Buffalo State’s president retired, will remain in place through the 2025–26 academic year or until a new president is appointed.