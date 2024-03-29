You have /5 articles left.
This month’s episode of The Pulse podcast features Linda Bonnar of Upstrive, an app aimed at measuring student well-being.
In the interview with host Rodney Murray, Bonnar discusses how Upstrive lets students communicate their emotions to instructors and helps institutions improve student and teacher well-being.
