This month’s episode of The Pulse podcast features Linda Bonnar of Upstrive, an app aimed at measuring student well-being.

In the interview with host Rodney Murray, Bonnar discusses how Upstrive lets students communicate their emotions to instructors and helps institutions improve student and teacher well-being.

Learn more about The Pulse here.

