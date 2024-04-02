You have /5 articles left.
Margaret (Marcy) Brown Marsden, interim provost at Midwestern State University, in Texas, has been appointed as provost and vice president for academic affairs there.

William (Bill) Fiege, vice president of learning and student success at Brightpoint Community College, in Virginia, has been selected as president there.

Kenneth C. (Chris) Holford, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at Purdue University Northwest, has been chosen as chancellor there.

Latha Ramchand, executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of Missouri at Columbia, has been selected as chancellor of Indiana University Indianapolis.

Adiam Tsegai, officer in charge and former provost and vice president for academic affairs at Erie Community College, part of the State University of New York, has been appointed as president there.

Michael Zieg, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Slippery Rock University, in Pennsylvania, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

