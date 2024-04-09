You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Association of Black Students at Washington University in St. Louis recently held a sit-in at a campus dining hall where a group of students reportedly threw eggs and yelled racial slurs last month, the Associated Press reported.

Students in the association wrote thank you notes to the dining hall workers who witnessed the incident and who were mostly minorities, according to the group.

The incident “shows how racism is still a part of the culture and has been fostered at Washington University, elite institutions, and historically white organizations for far too long,” the association posted on Instagram.

David Cook, president of a local food workers union, told the St. Louis Dispatch that the workers were intimidated and uncomfortable during the incident.

“These are good quality people,” he told the paper. “These are hard-working people. They care about the students.”

The St. Louis Dispatch also reported that a fraternity and a sorority, Kappa Sigma and Alpha Phi, were suspended over the incident.

Julie Hail Flory, the university’s spokesperson, wrote in a statement that university officials “do not share information about any specific incident or investigation involving our students or other members of our community.”

“We take any allegations of disruptive or harassing behavior very seriously,” she added. “We are committed to creating a campus environment where all feel welcome and respected, and where every member of our community is treated fairly with due process anytime an incident is reported. We are working directly with our students and other members of our community to address their concerns.”