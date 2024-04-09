You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A new report from EdTrust, a nonprofit college access advocacy organization, identifies 12 eligibility requirements for state financial aid that it says are “formidable barriers to college access for under-resourced students.”

Those include:

  • Restrictions based on program type
  • FAFSA completion requirements
  • Low-income threshold requirements
  • Inclusion of incarcerated individuals
  • Standardized test score requirements
Most Popular

One of the major barriers is the full-time student requirement, which prevents many of the most underserved students from receiving state aid—parents and adults primarily, but also low-income or first-generation students who have to work while in college.

The report compared state financial aid qualifications in 10 states—California, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington—in order to “assess the extent to which these programs prioritize equity and inclusivity.”

It focused on states that offer purely need-based aid versus those that also allot funding to non-need, merit-based state grants and scholarships, which the authors argued can do more to bring well-off, high-achieving students to public institutions than to expand college access in general. Some states, like Louisiana and Tennessee, award far more non-need state scholarships than need-based grants.

Because federal aid has lagged far behind inflation as the cost of college has steadily risen, equitable access to state financial aid, the report argues, is more important than ever to help fill gaps in student need.

Next Story

Silhouette person in front of a chart trending upward stands before boardroom of stylized silhouettes of people around a table
Opinion
Career Advice
Presidents Can Help Boards Think Strategically

Boards are asking a host of questions about the future, and college leaders must help guide them to answers, write Pe

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

More from Quick Takes

Marching graduate students holding up signs
Quick Takes
Boston University Denies It Would Use AI to Replace Striking Teaching Assistants
A man in a blue suit and tie at a podium in front of American flags
Quick Takes
Cardona Urges Governors to Prepare for FAFSA Delays
Steepled building on a tree-lined idyllic green
Quick Takes
A $150M Gift Allows Dartmouth to Expand Financial Aid