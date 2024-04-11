You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The U.S. Education Department is investigating four more universities for possible violations of federal laws that prohibit discrimination based on shared ancestry.

Lehigh, Princeton and Youngstown State University and the University of Michigan were added in the last 10 days to a list the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights maintains of such inquiries.

The agency has seen an influx of complaints alleging antisemitism or Islamophobia since the war between Israel and Hamas began in early October, and it started publicly listing institutions under investigation in mid-November.

The department’s list doesn’t say what specific allegations its Office for Civil Rights is looking into. But the investigations focus on possible violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin. The Education Department has said this includes Jews, Muslims and members of other ethnic or religious groups with “shared ancestry.”