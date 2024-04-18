You have /5 articles left.
Goucher College has received a gift of approximately $55 million, which will be used primarily for scholarships, the college announced Wednesday. It is the largest donation in the Baltimore institution's 140-year history.

The gift comes from Anica Donnan Rawnsley, who graduated from Goucher in 1951 and served two eight-year terms on the Board of Trustees; she was named a trustee emerita in 1997.

The bulk of the bequest—$50 million—will be invested in Goucher’s endowment. The rest will help underwrite current initiatives.

“Equity, inclusivity and academic excellence have been at the heart of Goucher’s mission since our founding in 1885. This transformational gift will ensure that Goucher can fulfill that mission for decades to come,” said Goucher College President Kent Devereaux.

He noted that 99 percent of current Goucher students receive some sort of financial assistance from the college.

“Our graduates go on to serve their communities, perform groundbreaking scientific research, and become civic leaders, entrepreneurs or creative professionals where they make their mark in the world,” he said. “Future generations of Goucher students will be able to do that, in part, thanks to the tremendous generosity of Mrs. Rawnsley.”

