The Faculty Council and Ad Hoc Exigency Committee at Northland College submitted a curricular downsizing plan to the Board of Trustees on Monday as a last ditch effort to save the small, Wisconsin liberal arts college.

The proposal comes nearly two weeks after college leaders officially declared financial exigency and a little over a month after its dire fiscal status was first made public via a desperate plea for $12 million from donors.

Now the board is expected to review both the faculty proposal and analysis from the Operations and Budget Committee before making a final decision. Both proposals recommend terminating several existing academic programs but it will be up to the trustees to decide if that’s enough.

“For the College to remain open, these proposals will need to demonstrate a significantly reduced deficit in the short-term and a compelling, financially feasible and sustainable model for the long-term,” Board of Trustees Chairman Ted Bristol said in a public statement. “The Board extends tremendous gratitude for the incredible amount of work that has been done, especially under a short timeline. Much work is still to come in the next few days.”

