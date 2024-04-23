You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Lakeland Community College in Ohio is struggling with steep enrollment losses, underutilized campus spaces and on “the precipice of fiscal watch,” according to a recent performance audit by the state auditor. Fiscal watch status would require the college to submit a financial recovery plan.

“Overall, we found that LKCC leadership, both the Board of Trustees and the administration, will need to come together and make strategic management decisions to ensure the continued operations of the College,” wrote Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber.

The audit notes that enrollment, which is currently at about 5,000 students, fell nearly 50 percent since its peak in 2012 but the college has not reduced staffing levels accordingly, held courses with few students enrolled and opened new facilities, including a 16,000-foot expansion on the main campus, leading to debt.

Crain’s Cleveland Business reported that the college cut 25 positions in December and 29 employees took voluntary buyouts in January.

Faber recommended the college maintain more robust reserves, adopt a policy to cancel classes with low enrollment and better review the costs of programs, among other suggestions.

“As a public institution of higher education, Lakeland Community College is committed to being a responsible steward of public resources with renewed focus on greater efficiencies and cost containment while seeking institutional growth,” read a statement from the college to Crain's Cleveland Business. “We sincerely appreciate the work of the Auditor of State and look forward to incorporating their recommendations into our strategies and policies as we move forward.”