Barnard College has agreed to lift the interim suspensions of some students who violated its rules by participating in a pro-Palestinian sit-in last week if the students “have not previously engaged in misconduct” and agree to follow college rules during a probationary period.

The suspensions drew significant attention in part because one of the suspended students was the daughter of U.S. representative Ilahn Omar of Minnesota.

In a note to the Barnard campus Monday, President Laura Ann Rosenbury said that the suspended students “chose to remain in the encampment for over 30 hours even as they were warned repeatedly that the encampment violated multiple provisions” of the college’s conduct code. She insisted that the college had followed its policies in imposing the suspensions.

But her message, entitled “Care During Challenging Times,” takes a forgiving approach. For students who meet the requirements for lifting the suspensions, Rosenbury said, “neither the interim suspension nor the probationary period will appear on the students’ academic transcripts and these sanctions will not become part of students’ reportable disciplinary records barring a finding of responsibility under the Student Code of Conduct for future misconduct.”

