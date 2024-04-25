You have /5 articles left.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is using a $50 million donation to launch a new school focused on technology.

The four-year public university announced Wednesday that it had received the multi-million dollar donation from alumnus Thomas Siebel, who now serves as the CEO of C3.ai, a publicly traded company focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

The commitment will create the Siebel School of Computing and Data Science, intended to look at the intersection between the two growing fields.

“At Illinois, the power of interdisciplinary and collaborative work is on full display in the way we approach research activity and educational delivery for computing and data science,” Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “The … generous gift from Mr. Siebel will enable us to continue shaping the future of technology and preparing students for success in a digital world.”

The new school will be housed within the Thomas M. Siebel Center for Computer Science, which was dedicated in 2004.

“By supporting cutting-edge research and fostering innovation, we hope to empower future generations of leaders in technology and society, driving positive change in our world,” Siebel said in a statement.

The new school is pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

