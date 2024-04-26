The University of Southern California, which has recently come under fire for canceling its valedictorian’s speech and arresting student protesters, announced on Thursday that it is canceling its main commencement ceremony. While it will still host graduations for each school May 8–11, the main stage ceremony, which typically draws a crowd of about 65,000, will not be held.

“We understand that this is disappointing,” the announcement said. “However, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band.”

The university also announced other safety protocols for commencement events: no one will be able to enter campus without a ticket for a graduation ceremony, and attendees will be subjected to bag searches similar to those required to enter concerts and sporting events.