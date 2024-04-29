You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Saint Katherine in California is filing for bankruptcy and closing by the end of the spring semester next month, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported last week.

The private, nonprofit Christian institution was founded in 2010.

In a memo shared with the San Diego newspaper, the institution’s founder and president, Frank Papatheofanis, said he and the Board of Trustees had “vigorously explored multiple options that might allow us to continue,” yet ”none of these has proven viable,” prompting the closure.

The University of Saint Katherine enrolled 232 students in fall 2022, according to the Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. That marks an increase from 137 students in fall 2017, according to IPEDS data.

USK is one of several colleges to announce closures this year. Goddard College in Vermont, Oak Point University in Illinois, Birmingham Southern College in Alabama, and Fontbonne University in Missouri all announced closures in either April or late March.

Earlier this year, Notre Dame College in Ohio announced plans to close in February. In January, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts announced it would end degree offerings.

Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio has also paused registration and will likely close unless it receives additional funding by the end of May. Northland College in Wisconsin is also facing potential closure, but officials recently delayed that decision after “transformative” donations.