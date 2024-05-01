You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Department of Education has implemented a temporary fix to the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that will allow students with parents or guardians who lack a social security number to complete the form, under secretary of education James Kvaal told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday.

After months of frustration over persistent technical glitches, the fix will allow mixed-status families to bypass the identity verification system that had been causing problems, enabling them to enter their tax information manually instead of having the system retrieve it from the IRS. The applicants will still have to complete the verification process, but will no longer have to wait until it’s done to make a studentaid.gov account and access the online form.

“The new process will substantially streamline the FAFSA application for applicants who lack social security numbers,” Kvaal said.

Most Popular

Since the glitch was first flagged in January, when the new form launched, the department has tried multiple workarounds and temporary solutions, to no avail. Even as a slew of other technical issues were resolved, and new issues have cropped up since, the social security number issue remained intractable.

Until Tuesday, the department was recommending that mixed-status applicants fill out paper FAFSAs instead, meaning their federal aid information would have been processed much more slowly. A department spokesperson recommended that with the new fix, affected students should use the online form instead—even if they’ve already filled out a paper form.

In the same press call, Kvaal said the department had finished reprocessing the roughly half a million forms affected by calculation and tax errors, and that more than one million mistakes have been corrected on the student side. Those submitting a form today can expect a 1- to 3-day turnaround on processing, he said, and all ISIRs (institutional student information records) currently being sent to colleges are accurate and ready to use in packaging aid offers.

“We know how important this is and we will continue to do whatever we can to get students all of the financial aid for which they are eligible, and to help colleges make financial aid offers as quickly as possible,” he said. “If you’ve been waiting for the dust to settle to fill out a form, now is the time to do so.”

Next Story

A person held face-down in the grass by several police officers.
Students Free Speech
Police Ratchet Up Use of Force on Campus Protesters

As colleges turn to police to suppress pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some are calling for the National Guard.

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

Found In

Traditional-Age

More from Quick Takes

A line of Texas State Troopers and other members of law enforcement face a line of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Quick Takes
Police Arrest at Least 30 Protesters at UT Austin
Two men in suits sit at a table with microphones
Quick Takes
FAFSA Reprocessing Could Take Weeks
Marching graduate students holding up signs
Quick Takes
Boston University Denies It Would Use AI to Replace Striking Teaching Assistants