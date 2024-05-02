You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The faculty union at Hudson Valley Community College recently sued the college, its president, board and the surrounding county after administrators refused to provide the union with a full, unredacted copy of a campus safety report, CBS 6 reported.

The report, which was completed in September by an independent contractor, was focused on campus security and prompted by a stabbing of a student in a campus parking lot in November 2022 which stoked fears and concerns.

The college’s faculty association filed a Freedom of Information Act request after the security assessment was conducted, but the college didn’t share the report in its entirety. The union’s lawsuit seeks the full report.

Most Popular

“We think it’s a record we’re entitled to,” Robert Whitaker, president of the Faculty Association, told CBS 6. “We think it’s important so that we can move forward working together with the college to address the concerns our members brought to us about safety on the campus.”

Dennis Kennedy, executive director of communications and marketing at the college, said in a statement that the report would be unsafe to share widely.

“The assessment report contains confidential information, potential security vulnerabilities or areas of risk which, if disclosed to the public, could actually threaten the safety of the students, employees and visitors that we are working to protect,” he said.

Next Story

A female instructor stands in front of a small class, explaining a concept.
Students Careers
Students Needing Career Advice Turn to Faculty

A new survey from the National Association for Colleges and Employers finds professors are often asked to support stu

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Found In

Labor & Unionization News

More from Quick Takes

A gold-domed building surrounded by mature trees in full foliage.
Quick Takes
Connecticut Waters Down Anti-Legacy Bill
A line of Texas State Troopers and other members of law enforcement face a line of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Quick Takes
Police Arrest at Least 30 Protesters at UT Austin
Two men in suits sit at a table with microphones
Quick Takes
FAFSA Reprocessing Could Take Weeks