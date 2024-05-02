You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The faculty union at Hudson Valley Community College recently sued the college, its president, board and the surrounding county after administrators refused to provide the union with a full, unredacted copy of a campus safety report, CBS 6 reported.

The report, which was completed in September by an independent contractor, was focused on campus security and prompted by a stabbing of a student in a campus parking lot in November 2022 which stoked fears and concerns.

The college’s faculty association filed a Freedom of Information Act request after the security assessment was conducted, but the college didn’t share the report in its entirety. The union’s lawsuit seeks the full report.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“We think it’s a record we’re entitled to,” Robert Whitaker, president of the Faculty Association, told CBS 6. “We think it’s important so that we can move forward working together with the college to address the concerns our members brought to us about safety on the campus.”

Dennis Kennedy, executive director of communications and marketing at the college, said in a statement that the report would be unsafe to share widely.

“The assessment report contains confidential information, potential security vulnerabilities or areas of risk which, if disclosed to the public, could actually threaten the safety of the students, employees and visitors that we are working to protect,” he said.