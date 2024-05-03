You have /5 articles left.
A new report from the Association of Governing Board of Universities and Colleges (AGB) outlined the top strategic issues for boards and senior leaders, revealing a sector beset by myriad challenges.

The report, released Tuesday, identified the top strategic issues as:

  • Board independence and leadership
  • Student success, the student experience and campus inclusion
  • Leadership succession and support
  • Business model innovation and digital transformation
The report noted that board independence faces threats from the political sector, particularly at public universities where diversity, equity and inclusion programs are in the crosshairs of lawmakers. It also cited as key challenges executive recruitment, student cost concerns and demographic issues, financial instability caused by declining enrollment at many colleges, and the challenges of leveraging artificial intelligence.

“This is a crucible moment for colleges and universities everywhere,” Ellen Chaffee, AGB interim president and CEO said in a news release. She noted that board and senior administrators are facing “make-or-break issues that impact the mission, institutional values, and financial health [of colleges and universities].”

