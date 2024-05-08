Nearly two-thirds of college students say they are at least somewhat supportive of pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses, according to an Intelligent.com survey of 763 current, full-time college students. Only 11 percent said they oppose the protests, while the remainder said they're unsure how they feel.

Of those who expressed support for the protests, 36 percent said they at least somewhat agree with the use of violence as a protest strategy and 37 percent approve of the use of hate speech. An even larger share of respondents said they support protesters blocking graduation (38 percent), preventing students from going to class (46 percent) and erecting encampments on campus (75 percent).

Approximately eight percent of students who said they support the protests—and 10 percent of the protesters themselves—said they have an unfavorable view of Jewish people. Among those who opposed the protests, four percent said they had an unfavorable view.

Less than half of those who said they support the protests—43 percent—have actually participated in them. Despite their overall support for the protests, students generally think demonstrators should face consequences for breaking laws or university policies; only 18 percent said they opposed punishments for violating laws and 21 percent opposed them for breaches of university policy.