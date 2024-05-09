You have /5 articles left.
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted to restore funding to Piedmont Virginia Community College on Monday, just a week after they suspended it.

The board previously voted to deny $5,859 slated for the college for fiscal year 2025 after its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter held a screening of the documentary Israelism. The film, produced by Jewish filmmakers, is about two young Jewish Americans who abandon their support for Israel. The board resolution stated that “public funds should not support platforms for antisemitism or discrimination,” though it did not further explain its concerns about the student group or the film.

Local reporter Tammy Purcell, who runs the newsletter Engage Louisa, reported on X that the vote to restore funding to the college was unanimous. Duane Adams, chairman of the board, said that conversations with the college’s president assuaged the board’s worries about potential discrimination and antisemitism.

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Found In

Community Colleges

