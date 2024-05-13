You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A lawyer representing a University of Texas at Austin lecturer says the institution fired his client Wednesday. A state trooper had charged the Richard Heyman with “interference with public duties” as the trooper tried to break up a pro-Palestinian encampment.

On April 29, Heyman “approached troopers, got in their faces, and yelled, ‘Fuck you, you don’t belong here,’” a trooper wrote in an arrest warrant provided to Inside Higher Ed by Heyman’s attorney, Gerry Morris. The trooper wrote that as police encircled protesters and the trooper bike team began using their bikes “to prevent other people from entering our encirclement,” Heyman tried to break through and lifted a water bottle “above his head as if he were going to swing it and hit me.”

The trooper wrote that Heyman tried to pull his bike away, “broke my state-issued bike bell (cost USD $62)” and said, “Fuck you, I am a fucking professor here.”

Most Popular

Morris told Inside Higher Ed that he has videos showing a different story, though he declined to provide them, saying they will be evidence in a trial. “The officer pushed him and he was falling back and he grabbed the handlebars … to keep from falling over,” Morris said. He said Heyman “didn’t voluntarily grab the bicycle in some sort of attempt to obstruct the officer’s performance of his duties.”

The lawyer said that, if this had been a pro-Israel rally, “they would have been out there serving them refreshments.”

Asked to confirm whether Heyman had been fired and why, a UT Austin spokesman said, “In general, we don’t comment on personnel matters.”

Next Story

A black and white logo that reads “Title IX.”
Opinion
Views
For Title IX, Beware Diminishing Due Process

Colleges should be wary of adopting weaker due process protections permitted under the new Title IX regulations, T.

Written By

Ryan Quinn

Found In

Academic Freedom Race & Ethnicity Religion Research Universities

More from Quick Takes

Man using a laptop computer chatting with an artificial intelligence asks for the answers he wants.
Quick Takes
College-Bound Students Concerned About AI Skills
Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks and holding signs stand on stairs near an encampment at the UCLA campus
Quick Takes
Poll: Nearly Half of Adults Oppose the Pro-Palestinian Protests at Colleges
A gold-domed building surrounded by mature trees in full foliage.
Quick Takes
Connecticut Waters Down Anti-Legacy Bill