Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed into law an education-funding bill with anti-DEI provisions.

The state’s Board of Regents, which oversees the Universities of Iowa and Northern Iowa as well as Iowa State University, had already adopted a broad diversity, equity and inclusion ban in November.

But the regents’ action didn’t go far enough for Republicans in the Iowa General Assembly.

On April 9, they introduced Senate File 2435 as an education-funding bill. Then they added their own anti-DEI restrictions, sailed the bill through both chambers and passed it along to Governor Reynolds the day before the end of this year’s legislative session.

The legislation bans public institutions from having DEI offices and from hiring or assigning anyone “to perform duties” of a DEI office. The ban goes beyond the directives of the Board of Regents, which had left the definition of DEI open to interpretation, by defining the term to include: