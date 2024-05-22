You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A new episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores how teaching and learning experts are working with instructors to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into their work with students.

The episode features a conversation on “Teaching with Generative AI: Benefits and Risks” that Inside Higher Ed’s Colleen Flaherty led this month at the Digital Universities U.S. conference at Washington University in St. Louis. The discussion featured four thoughtful experts on teaching and learning: Asim Ali, executive director of the Biggio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning at Auburn University; Trey Conatser, director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching at the University of Kentucky; Emily Thompson, director of online programs at Washington University’s School of Medicine; and Michael Reese, associate dean at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Teaching Excellence and Innovation.

The panelists talked about the need for faculty training and support and the importance of bridging potential gaps in access and overcoming bias in the technology, among other things.

Please listen to the episode here