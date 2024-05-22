You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A new episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores how teaching and learning experts are working with instructors to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into their work with students.

The episode features a conversation on “Teaching with Generative AI: Benefits and Risks” that Inside Higher Ed’s Colleen Flaherty led this month at the Digital Universities U.S. conference at Washington University in St. Louis. The discussion featured four thoughtful experts on teaching and learning: Asim Ali, executive director of the Biggio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning at Auburn University; Trey Conatser, director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching at the University of Kentucky; Emily Thompson, director of online programs at Washington University’s School of Medicine; and Michael Reese, associate dean at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Teaching Excellence and Innovation.

The panelists talked about the need for faculty training and support and the importance of bridging potential gaps in access and overcoming bias in the technology, among other things.

Please listen to the episode here, and find out more about The Key here.

Most Popular

Next Story

Police arrest protesters at Indiana University at Bloomington
Governance Executive Leadership
The Litigation After the Protest Storm

After tense campus protests over the Israel-Hamas War resulted in hundreds of arrests and suspensions, universities a

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Artificial Intelligence

More from Quick Takes

Man using a laptop computer chatting with an artificial intelligence asks for the answers he wants.
Quick Takes
College-Bound Students Concerned About AI Skills
Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks and holding signs stand on stairs near an encampment at the UCLA campus
Quick Takes
Poll: Nearly Half of Adults Oppose the Pro-Palestinian Protests at Colleges
A gold-domed building surrounded by mature trees in full foliage.
Quick Takes
Connecticut Waters Down Anti-Legacy Bill