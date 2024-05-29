You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Plans to open a for-profit medical school affiliated with Morgan State University in Baltimore have fallen badly behind schedule, The Baltimore Banner reported on Monday.

When the college, called the Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine, was first announced in 2020, it was slated to open by this year. Now, its founding dean, John Sealey, says it will accept its first class in 2026; the building, which has not yet begun construction, will open in 2027.

Sealey also noted that Salud Education LLC, the company partnering with Morgan State to open the college, plans to apply for pre-accreditation by the end of this month. It previously applied for accreditation in 2022, but the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation told the Banner that it hasn’t yet achieved “candidate status.”

If it opens, the Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine will become the first new medical school based at a historically Black university in 50 years.