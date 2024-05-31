You have /5 articles left.
The last year has been a hellish one for many college financial aid directors—and, not surprisingly, for the head of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, who’s leaving his role after 14 years.

Burnout in Financial Aid
To hear more about the impact of the FASFA fiasco on financial aid officers, see “‘The Last Straw’ for Weary Financial Aid Officers.

This month’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, features a conversation with Justin Draeger, who recently announced that he would soon wrap up his work as president and CEO of NASFAA for a new position leading Strada Education’s efforts to make higher education more affordable.

In the conversation, he discusses the impact of the FAFSA mess, possible approaches to make college more affordable, and the state of the financial aid workforce, among other topics.

Listen to this episode here, or click here to find out more about The Key.

