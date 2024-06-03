The University of Virginia will pay a total of $9 million in settlements to the families of the victims of a 2022 shooting that left three students dead and two injured, The Washington Post reported.

A circuit court judge approved the settlement, negotiated through mediation, in which the public flagship will pay $2 million—the maximum allowed under state law—to the family of each of the three football players killed by a classmate following a theater field trip to Washington, D.C., in November 2022. The university had previously reached settlements totaling $3 with two other students who were injured in the attack.

But some of the families say the settlements are not enough; they also want UVA to release the results of an independent investigation of the incident that was conducted last year.

“This settlement today is only one small step for these families. There is much to be done,” said Kimberly Wald, an attorney representing some of the families, according to the Associated Press. “If there is one lesson, even one lesson that we can learn from that report, we need to know it now.”

UVA officials initially vowed to release the findings promptly but have since said they will hold off until after the trial of the accused killer, which is scheduled for early next year.

The suspect was reportedly already under investigation by UVA authorities for possession of a weapon.