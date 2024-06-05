You have /5 articles left.
Colleges and universities are undergoing intense pressure from a lot of angles—and their provosts are arguably at the epicenter of most of them.

A new episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores our 2024 Survey of College and University Chief Academic Officers and topics such as the future of tenure, cost-cutting around academic programs and the potential impact of generative artificial intelligence.

Joining the discussion are Colleen Flaherty, Inside Higher Ed’s special content editor, and Ryan Quinn, Inside Higher Ed’s faculty issues reporter, who led our coverage and analysis of the survey’s findings.

Listen to this episode here, and find out more about The Key here.

