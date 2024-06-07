You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Texas Christian University, has been named president of the University of Tampa, in Florida.

Ken Ingle, chief officer of information services at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Alamance Community College, also in North Carolina.

Anand R. Marri, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Ball State University, in Indiana, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Most Popular

Christopher Robinson, interim provost at Clarkson University, in New York, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Gregory Smith, acting chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Rosemary M. Thomas, executive vice president at Davis and Elkins College, in West Virginia, has been chosen as president of Chowan College, in North Carolina.

Armando Valdez, chair of the Colorado State University System Board of Governors, has been appointed as president of Colorado State University at Pueblo.

Next Story

Red pencil making editing marks on a scrolling paper
Opinion
Career Advice Advancing in the Faculty
Avoiding the ‘Curse of Knowledge’ in Your Writing

When seeking an academic editor, you may want to consider a generalist, writes Natalie Schriefer, who suggests how to

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

Burgess Owens Displays a Fake Check from Qatar to Northwestern
Quick Takes
Qatar Foundation Pushes Back on House Republicans’ Accusations
Students mill about in front of a library on a college campus
Quick Takes
UNC System Board Votes to Eliminate DEI Offices
A digitized book is in the middle of the photo, surrounded by a blue background and several arrows pointing toward computer folders
Quick Takes
Most Researchers Use AI-Powered Tools Despite Distrust