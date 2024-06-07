You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Texas Christian University, has been named president of the University of Tampa, in Florida.

Ken Ingle, chief officer of information services at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Alamance Community College, also in North Carolina.

Anand R. Marri, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Ball State University, in Indiana, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Christopher Robinson, interim provost at Clarkson University, in New York, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Gregory Smith, acting chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Rosemary M. Thomas, executive vice president at Davis and Elkins College, in West Virginia, has been chosen as president of Chowan College, in North Carolina.

Armando Valdez, chair of the Colorado State University System Board of Governors, has been appointed as president of Colorado State University at Pueblo.